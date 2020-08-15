Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,367 shares of company stock worth $43,892. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Terex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Terex by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,057. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.