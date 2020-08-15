Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in March

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 27th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tokio Marine from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. CIBC raised Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tokio Marine from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tokio Marine stock remained flat at $$1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

