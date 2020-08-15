Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 21,691 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,953,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,620 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 412.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,466,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 187.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 925,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,322.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 555,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 516,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,902. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.