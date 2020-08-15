Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 794,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after buying an additional 61,938 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.77. 1,040,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

