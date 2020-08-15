Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,879.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $187.50. 388,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,737. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

