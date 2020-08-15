Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,800,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 634,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,542.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 652,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,075. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.