Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,743,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,053,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $274.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.