Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $653,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $268.77 and a one year high of $345.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.