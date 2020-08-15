Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

