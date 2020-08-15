Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after buying an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.51. 2,097,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.