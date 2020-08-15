Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 419.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after buying an additional 708,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.05. 1,780,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,631. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

