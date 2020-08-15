Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 39,804 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,804 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 255,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period.

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 90,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.