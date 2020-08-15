Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,207 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after buying an additional 275,996 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.42. 106,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.