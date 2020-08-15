Tronox Ltd (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Tronox has decreased its dividend by 53.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 71.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 3.13. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.