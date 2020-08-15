Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.4% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

COST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.77 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

