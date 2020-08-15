Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 612.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,412,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

