Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 916,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,021 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,181,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.18. 1,640,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. Box Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.