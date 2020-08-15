Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $20,084,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after purchasing an additional 402,404 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

