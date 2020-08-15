Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 425.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,091. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $136.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

