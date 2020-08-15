U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Graham D. Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. 39,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

