U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Graham D. Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 28th, Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00.
Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. 39,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
