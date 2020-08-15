United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UUGRY. ValuEngine cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.42%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

