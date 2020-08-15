US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Director E Renae Conley Purchases 2,650 Shares

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ECOL stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 191,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,744,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 140,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in US Ecology by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.