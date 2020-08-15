Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,767,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,008. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

