Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $41.67. 8,767,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,908,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

