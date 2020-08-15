Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,409,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,359,725. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

