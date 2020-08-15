Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Retirement Planning Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

