Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.08. The company had a trading volume of 222,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,451. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $122.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,748 shares of company stock worth $10,269,573. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $71,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.