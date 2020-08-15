Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 230,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,126. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $56.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

