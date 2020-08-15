Vereit (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

NYSE VER traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,695,137. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.05. Vereit has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vereit by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vereit by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,859,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vereit by 132.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit