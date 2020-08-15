Vereit (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

NYSE VER traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,695,137. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.05. Vereit has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vereit by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vereit by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,859,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vereit by 132.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

