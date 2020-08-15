Veritas Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,066 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BofA Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

