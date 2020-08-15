Veritas Investment Management LLP Purchases 175 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $282.97. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.11 and a 200-day moving average of $232.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

