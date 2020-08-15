Veritas Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veritas Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

