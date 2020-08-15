Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

VERI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 385,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $333.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.55. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 14,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,924.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 501,947 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

