Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.2% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

