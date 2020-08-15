Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in January

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 52,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,997. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

