Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 822.47% and a negative return on equity of 25,840.09%.

Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.39. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

