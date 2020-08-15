Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.04.

DIS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.53. 6,504,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 108.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.9% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.0% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 48,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,516,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $169,125,000 after purchasing an additional 508,723 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

