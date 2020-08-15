Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.54.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.75. 2,094,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

