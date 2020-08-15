Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of SPGYF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.11. 15,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.