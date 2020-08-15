WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.75 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYY shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.
