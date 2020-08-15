WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot alerts:

WSC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 1,589,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -444.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in WillScot by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in WillScot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in WillScot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WillScot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WillScot by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.