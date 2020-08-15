Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce $6.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the highest is $6.60 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.47 billion to $27.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.71. 1,224,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

