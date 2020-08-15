Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to announce sales of $748.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $652.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE GO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 1,148,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $602,658.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,666.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $800,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,114.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,016 shares of company stock worth $11,358,716 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $5,239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $3,878,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $277,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after acquiring an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

