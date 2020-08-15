Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 617,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,286. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 131.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,406.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 162.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.