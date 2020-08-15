Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.70.

CARG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 544,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,525. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $297,148.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,295 shares in the company, valued at $37,825,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,186. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

