Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have increased in the past three months. The company is benefiting from the phased reopening of stores, which is likely to cushion top lines. It earlier predicted to reopen nearly 85% of its stores by the mid-June. Further, it expects the impressive e-commerce sales in first-quarter fiscal 2020 owing to COVID-19 related store closures to continue. Moreover, management remains confident about the underlying power of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands. However, temporary store closures globally for about six weeks during the onset of the pandemic hurt fiscal first quarter results. Both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Management predicts the pandemic to continue weighing on the second quarter and fiscal 2020 results. Moreover, a drab Heritage Brands segment and soft margins are concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

PVH stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,392. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

