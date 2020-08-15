Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $52.74 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, AirSwap, GOPAX and IDEX. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $259.33 million and $52.74 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00159938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.01892513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00196062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00129769 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,647,894,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,356,427,776 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zebpay, UEX, DEx.top, Coinone, OKEx, WazirX, OOOBTC, BitForex, Korbit, Radar Relay, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bithumb, Gate.io, Koinex, IDEX, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, HitBTC, BitMart, Huobi, BiteBTC, DDEX, Coinhub, FCoin, Binance, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Tokenomy, OTCBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

