Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.05. 1,780,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,631. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

