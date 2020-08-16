$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

NEO traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $38.93. 450,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -778.60 and a beta of 0.82. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,105,358.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 155,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

