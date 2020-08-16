$0.85 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $777,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,852. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KWR traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.00. 54,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average of $166.50. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

